ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14947 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
21 972 56
war (19644) Kyiv oblast (393) cruise missile (387) shoot out (8541) rocket (1106) Oleksii Kuleba (41)

Ruscists launched rocket attack on one of communities of Kyiv region. PHOTO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The occupiers launched a rocket attack on one of the district of the Kyiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kyiv RMA, Oleksii Kuleba.

"The Kyiv region! Rocket attack on one of the communities of the region. All services are working, rescuers are on the spot. So far, there are no victims. Stay in shelters until the alarm goes off. Do not fix the location of the impact and do not post photos and videos to the networks," the message says.

Read more: Russians attacked Makariv district in Kyiv region with kamikaze drones (updated)

Ruscists launched rocket attack on one of communities of Kyiv region 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 