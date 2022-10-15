Ruscists launched rocket attack on one of communities of Kyiv region. PHOTO

The occupiers launched a rocket attack on one of the district of the Kyiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kyiv RMA, Oleksii Kuleba.

"The Kyiv region! Rocket attack on one of the communities of the region. All services are working, rescuers are on the spot. So far, there are no victims. Stay in shelters until the alarm goes off. Do not fix the location of the impact and do not post photos and videos to the networks," the message says.

