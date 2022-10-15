ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 64,700 people, 268 planes, 242 helicopters, 2524 tanks, 1582 artillery systems, 5179 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 15, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 64,700.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 15/10 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 64,700 (+400) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 2524 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 5179 (+7) units,
  • artillery systems - 1582 (+16) units,
  • MLRS - 365 (+3) units,
  • air defense equipment - 186 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 268 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 242 (+2) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1210 (+11),
  • cruise missiles - 316 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3951 (+7) units,
  • special equipment - 142 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff said.

