In southern and eastern directions, Ukrainian defenders destroyed helicopter of Russian Federation and 6 "Shahed-136"

On the night of October 15, anti-aircraft defense destroyed seven aerial targets.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Two - in the south of the country, were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command "South" of the Air Force: a "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone and an attack helicopter (the type is to be specified)," the message says.

In the eastern direction, five more Iranian kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Command "East" of the Air Force.