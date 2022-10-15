2 114 8
In southern and eastern directions, Ukrainian defenders destroyed helicopter of Russian Federation and 6 "Shahed-136"
On the night of October 15, anti-aircraft defense destroyed seven aerial targets.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Two - in the south of the country, were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command "South" of the Air Force: a "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone and an attack helicopter (the type is to be specified)," the message says.
In the eastern direction, five more Iranian kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Command "East" of the Air Force.
