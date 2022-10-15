Blow to Kyiv region: energy infrastructure facility was severely damaged, emergency power outages are possible

Today, October 15, the enemy launched another barbaric attack on critical infrastructure. As a result, the object of the energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region suffered severe destruction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, specialists of "Ukrenergo" are already working to restore the reliability of the energy supply in Kyiv and the central region.

"However, at the same time, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center warns of the possible application of emergency shutdown schedules, following the notifications of Oblenergo (distribution system operators).

We ask consumers to consume electricity sparingly, especially from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.! Please do not use energy-consuming electrical appliances, turn off unnecessary lighting, and postpone washing until night hours. Such measures allow our specialists to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible and carry out the necessary restoration work," the message reads.

As reported, this morning the Ruscists launched a rocket attack on one of the communities of the Kyiv region. According to the RMA, there are no victims. The RMA insisted that there were allegedly no destructions either.

