Ukraine and 7 other countries joined eighth package of EU sanctions against Russia

Eight countries, including Ukraine, joined the EU Council’s decision to introduce the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, adopted at the beginning of October.

This was reported in the Council of the EU, Censor.NET informs.

"The candidate countries (to the EU. - Ed.) North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania and Ukraine, the potential candidate country Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the countries of the European Free Trade Association Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, join this decision Council of the EU," the press release states.

These countries will now ensure that their national policies comply with this decision of the EU Council of 6 October.

Read more: After today’s massive missile attacks, some countries will recognize Russia as terrorist state - Kuleba

"The European Union takes this commitment into account and welcomes it," the EU Council added.

We will remind you that on October 6, the Council of the EU reached an agreement on the eighth package of sanctions against Russia. This package includes restrictions on oil prices, new bans on the import and export of steel, wood, machinery, aviation, plastics, chemicals in the amount of 7 billion euros, as well as sanctions against new individuals and legal entities and companies involved in the war with Ukraine.