Russian helicopter tried to attack positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kherson, but was destroyed, - OC "South"

Ukrainian servicemen destroyed a Russian helicopter that tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces in the Kherson region, and Ukrainian aviation struck air defense systems in the temporarily occupied territory.

This was reported by the "South" operational command, Censor.NET reports.

"The current operational situation in the south of Ukraine: as of 2:00 p.m. on 10/15/2022:

- The situation in the operational area in the South Bug direction is steadily tense, but under control. Defense forces hold fire control and initiative in the development of events.

- The enemy conducts an active defense and tries to hold the occupied lines.

It continues the practice of fire damage to our positions and territorial communities adjacent to the front, using aviation, rocket-artillery weapons and mortars.

- It also continues to strike with kamikaze drones in the rear areas, trying to hit infrastructure facilities.

- In order to clarify the position of our troops and adjust artillery fire, it actively conducts aerial reconnaissance.

- During the night, air defense forces shot down 6 drones over the Mykolaiv region, 2 over the Kherson region, and 5 over the south of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Orlan-10 unmanned spy, which was scouting the situation along the front line, has been demilitarized.

- The Russians terrorized Nikopol region all night long. Shots from rocket systems of volley fire and heavy artillery hit three communities - Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhoriv.

In Nikopol itself, two civilians were wounded by nighttime shelling from half a hundred rockets, more than a dozen high-rise and private buildings, a transport company, and several social infrastructure objects were damaged.

In the morning, the enemy once again hit the residential quarters of the district center with heavy artillery. Previously, three people were injured. Several private houses and an administrative building were also damaged.

No people were injured in Marhanets and Chervonohryhoriv communities. A private enterprise and houses were damaged.

- Our missile and artillery units performed more than 110 firing missions, 2 strikes were carried out by aviation, in particular against the enemy's air defense systems in the temporarily occupied territories. The enemy's attempt to launch airstrikes against our positions in the Kherson Region was thwarted. The enemy helicopter was destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being investigated.

- It is moderately stormy in the Black Sea, which may create conditions for increased mine danger in the coastal zone.

11 warships of the enemy fleet are maneuvering near the coast of Crimea, among them 2 large amphibious ships and 3 missile carriers with twelve Calibers.

Grain corridors work in accordance with schedules and guaranteed guarantees at the international level.

- The relevance of the threat of missile strikes and drone attacks is systematically confirmed by air warning signals in the regions of the region. Air warning signals should not be ignored, even without taking into account the high effectiveness of air defense forces.

- It is worth believing in the Armed Forces and trusting the Defense Forces. They work for Victory, refrain from comments and predictions so as not to harm the real state of affairs.

And then logically and necessarily everything will be Ukraine!" - the message says.