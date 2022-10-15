During October 15, Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near 11 settlements. Our aviation hit 7 positions of Russian air defense system, - General Staff

The General Staff released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on October 15.

The message states: "The two hundred and thirty-fourth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The aggressor continues to focus his efforts on attempts to reach the administrative border of Donetsk region, as well as holding captured districts of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of the positions in certain directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it strikes critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

During the day, the occupiers launched 4 rocket and 17 airstrikes, carried out up to 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

The objects and civilians of more than 20 settlements were hit by the enemy. Among them are Kostyantynivka, Bilohiria, Ivanivka, Nikopol, Bakhmut, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Davydiv Brid and Nalyvaikivka.

Infrastructural facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and other regions were affected. For strikes, the enemy used cruise, aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles. In addition, the enemy continues to use Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. There remains the threat of missile and air strikes, as well as the launch of attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Senkivka, Prohres of Chernihiv region and Pavlivka, Dmytrivka, Mezenivka, Bachivsk, Sosnivka of Sumy region.

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk Khutory, Gatyshche, Liptsi, Ohirtseve, Starytsa, Udy. The enemy also used UAVs to adjust artillery fire;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyshneve, Zarichne, Nadiia, Pershotravneve, Terny and Torske settlements;

in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types along the entire contact line.

The occupiers did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhya directions. More than 20 settlements were hit by fire from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery. In particular, Bilohiria, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Mykilske, Novoukrainka, Neskuchne, Orihiv, Charivne and Olhivske.

More than 35 settlements along the entire contact line were affected by fire in the South Bug direction. For air reconnaissance, the enemy made more than 60 UAV sorties.

In the armed forces of the Russian Federation, work continues on finding possible options for replenishment of units that have suffered losses in battles on the territory of Ukraine. Thus, according to the available information, the commanders of all levels of the Russian Navy have begun campaigning with conscript service personnel regarding the prospects of transitioning to contract service.

Military personnel are offered high benefits, an improved social package and the assurance of service beyond the front line.

The issue of material support for servicemen of the occupation forces called up for mobilization remains problematic. Thus, the arrival of a unit of the Russian Federation, whose personnel is partially dressed in civilian clothes, was marked in the city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of settlements of Novosadove in the Kramatorsk direction, Yakovlivka, Berestove, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske and Opytne in the Bakhmutske direction, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Mariinka and Pobieda in the Avdiivka direction.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 30 strikes during the day. It has been confirmed that 23 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 7 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, have been hit. In addition, our air defense units shot down 6 UAVs and one enemy helicopter.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit 5 control points, 7 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and 3 ammunition warehouses. Also, enemy artillery positions and other important military targets were hit by fire."

