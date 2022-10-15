Situation with Crimean bridge will provide Ukraine with victory in south, - Hodges

According to him, it was an important blow, whoever did it and however it was executed.

A potentially great victory for Ukraine in the south of the country will become possible in a few months thanks to the situation with the Crimean bridge. This was stated by the former commander of the US Ground Forces on the European continent, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, reports Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

"I think the Ukrainian General Staff continues to do a good job without revealing everything they do, because it makes no sense to publicize Ukraine's capabilities. Therefore, the generals and the government are doing the right thing by not talking about it. Regardless of all this, we see how vulnerable the Russian zone. Because when this bridge is damaged again, or the Russians are unable to adequately repair it, and when the Ukrainian troops return Mariupol, the enemy will no longer have a land corridor to their territory, and Russian forces in Kherson and Crimea may find themselves in a trap. A potentially great victory for Ukraine in that region will become possible in a few months thanks to the situation with the Crimean bridge," Hodges explained.

He added that after the liberation of Crimea, the enemy will no longer have the opportunity to use the peninsula as a launching pad.

"I think most of the drones we've seen over the last few days have been launched from airfields in Crimea. So the sooner Ukrainian forces can push the Russians out of Crimea, the better. The enemy will no longer have the opportunity to use the peninsula as a launch pad." - said the general.