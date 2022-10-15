As long as Lukashenko helps Putin, US will tighten sanctions against Belarus - State Department

As long as Lukashenko’s regime continues to support Kremlin in its aggression against Ukraine, US will increase sanctions pressure not only on Russia, but also on Belarus.

"As long as Lukashenko's regime continues to support the Kremlin in its aggression against Ukraine, we will continue to apply new economic measures against not only Russia, but also against Belarus, in particular against institutions and elites," said Ned Price, a representative of the US Department of State.

He noted that due to the policy of Alexander Lukashenko "Belarus has long ago largely ceded its sovereignty to Russia".

Putin is using "what should be sovereign Belarusian territory as a military foothold".

The fact that Ukraine was subjected to Russian attacks from the Belarusian territory "is evidence of the fact that Lukashenko's regime does not care about the interests of its people, and Lukashenko and his henchmen deep down care only about their own interests," the representative of the State Department concluded.

According to Ukraine's intelligence, Russian military units continue to arrive in Belarus.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus publishes photos and videos of the arrival of the Russian military,which the population allegedly welcomes with "bread and salt" (it refers to the Ukrainian tradition to meet an important guest by presenting them with a loaf of bread - palyanytsya - with a pinch of salt, i.e. a hospitable reception).

