Unit of mobilized Russians arrived in Zaporizhzhia region partially in civilian clothes - General Staff
General Staff released information on mobilized Russians in invaders’ army.
As informs Censr.NЕТ, it was reported in AFU General Staff official Facebook.
The statement reads: "The issue of material support of the occupation troops called up for mobilization remains problematic.
Thus, the arrival of a Russian Federation unit in the city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region, whose personnel are partially dressed in civilian clothes, was noted."
