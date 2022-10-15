ENG
Unit of mobilized Russians arrived in Zaporizhzhia region partially in civilian clothes - General Staff

General Staff released information on mobilized Russians in invaders’ army. 

The statement reads: "The issue of material support of the occupation troops called up for mobilization remains problematic.

Thus, the arrival of a Russian Federation unit in the city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region, whose personnel are partially dressed in civilian clothes, was noted."

