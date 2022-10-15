We will continue to fund Ukrainian government for free, - Musk about Starlink

Famous American businessman Elon Musk said that his company will continue to provide free services to support Starlink systems in Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he wrote it in Twitter.

Musk said: "Screw it... while Starlink is still losing money and other companies are getting billions of dollars from taxpayers, we'll just keep funding the Ukrainian government for free."

Read more: Russia is trying to "kill" Starlink satellite communication in Ukraine, - Musk







Earlier, Elon Musk's SpaceX company informed the Pentagon that it could no longer finance the operation of Starlink systems in Ukraine.

It is noted that the company will need to spend about $120 million by the end of the year. Funding for 2023 is estimated at $ 400 million. SpaceX offers the Pentagon to take over the financing.

"We are unable to continue to donate terminals to Ukraine or finance existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," the letter to the Pentagon reads.

Elon Musk himself confirmed the termination of funding on Twitter.