Zelensky on situation at a frontline: In East and South, we are doing everything to make occupants feel that they have no prospects

In recent days active hostilities continue in different directions. Bakhmut direction remains to be most difficult one.

We have a new package of defense assistance from the United States of America in the amount of $725 million. These are very necessary things.

Ammunition for HIMARS and artillery, anti-tank weapons, anti-radar missiles. I thank President Biden, both parties of the Congress and all the people of the United States for this strong package.

We are doing everything to reduce the capabilities of the occupiers, the ability of the Russian army to spread terror on Ukrainian land. We are consistently destroying terrorists' logistics, their warehouses and headquarters....

Only real victories of Ukraine, only real protection by the world itself from Russian terror and blackmail - protection by sanctions, protection by assistance to Ukraine - only complete ousting of the occupiers from the Ukrainian land and dismantling of the terrorist state's aggressive capabilities - all this is the way to peace.

Peace will be achieved when Russia's terror becomes impossible for it.

This and previous day different regions of our country were subjected to Russian attacks. In particular, by missiles and Iranian drones. Some of the missiles and drones were shot down. But, unfortunately, not all. Unfortunately, there are destructions and victims.

Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Dnipro and some other regions of our country...

We are doing everything to shoot down more enemy missiles and drones, to neutralize more striking positions of the Russian army. And the day will definitely come when our state will be able to fulfill this task one hundred percent.

Today, I want to once again thank all our people who are promptly eliminating the consequences of Russian terrorist strikes: our power engineers, employees of the State Emergency Service, public utilities and local authorities, builders, employees of the National Police, government officials who coordinate the restoration process.

Although in some of our cities and districts the power companies are still forced to limit the electricity supply according to the schedule to maintain the stability of the system, we are doing and will do everything to restore the technical capabilities for supply.

Also, in the liberated districts of Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions (in Lyman, Sviatohirsk), we are working to restore order, social and medical services, power supply, communication and postal services, water supply and gas supply where possible.

For example, we have started to return gas supply to Izyum - the first 500 families of the city already have gas in their homes again. Only yesterday more than 3 thousand houses in Izyum, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts of Kharkiv region were connected to gas supply. Work is also underway in other areas.

I am grateful to everyone who returns normal life to Ukrainians!

Active actions continue in different parts of the frontline. The situation is very difficult in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The most difficult is the Bakhmut direction, as in the previous days. We are holding our positions.

In general, in the East and South we are doing everything to make the occupants feel that they have no prospects. No matter who they send to fight against us, it will only lead to defeat for them," Zelensky said.