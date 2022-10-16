On October 15, 8 artillery attacks and 1 air raid took place in Sumy region, - OVA

On Saturday, October 15, Russian occupants shelled 5 hromadas of Sumy region. Russians used mortars and a helicopter for their attacks.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the Head of Sumy OVA Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

He noted: "During the day there were 8 artillery and mortar attacks in the region - 104 arrivals and 1 air strike - 6 missiles.

Bilopilska hromada: from 8:15 a.m. Russians started shelling with mortars: 26 hits within an hour. Later - 2 more mines. (These are the details of the shelling, which was already reported in the morning)

Shalygino hromada: 10 mines around 10 am.

Velykopysarivska hromada: closer to noon, Russians fired 6 missiles from an enemy MI-8 helicopter.

Krasnopilska hromada: at noon, Russians dropped an explosive device from a drone on one of the hromada villages. At 16 o'clock, artillery and mortar shelling of different hromada territories began: 22 and 8 hits from cannon artillery and 35 mines.

Esmanska hromada: after 1 pm 3 mines from the territory of the Russian Federation. Also, clarification on the morning shelling: detailed information on the Bilopil community is included in this summary.

As for the preliminary information on the Richkivska hromada: the enemy's fire also affected the territory of the Mykolayivska village hromada.

In total, there were 5 attacks from cannon artillery. In all cases - preliminary, without casualties and destruction".

