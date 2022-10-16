ICC Prosecutor Khan: Ukraine may extradite Russians suspected of war crimes to Hague

Ukraine may extradite Russians suspected of war crimes to International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague, despite Russia not being a member of the ICC.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Hordon, this was reported by AFP.

According to him, these are cases when the trial cannot take place in Ukraine for legal reasons.

The fact that Russia refused to join the ICC will not prevent the jurisdiction of the court, Khan added.

The Prosecutor did not say when the International Criminal Court will issue the first verdicts, noting that the court will wait until enough evidence is collected.

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said, referring to Khan's words, that the first cases should be on the ICC's table "probably by the end of the year and the first trials can start".

Read more: Russia’s attacks on civilians of Ukraine are war crimes, - head of European Council Michel