In southern direction, AFU destroyed 14 Russians and enemy equipment, air force hit Russian air defense, - OC "South"

The AFU continue to monitor the situation in the South Buz direction. On October 15, our soldiers delivered powerful blows to the enemy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"Aircraft inflicted 13 hits on the enemy's positions, in particular, on the deployment of air defense in the Berislav and Kakhovka districts, on the concentration of enemy manpower and equipment - in the Mykolaiiv and Bashtanka districts," the Ukrainian military said.

At the same time, 426 fire missions were completed by missile and artillery units. The confirmed losses of the enemy are 14 Russians; 3 self-propelled artillery installations; a howitzer "Msta-B"; an electronic warfare station.

In addition, 8 pieces of equipment were damaged, including 2 self-propelled guns, a 122-caliber howitzer, a tank, and an armored vehicle.

"In the evening, the enemy tried to launch a subversive and reconnaissance group of up to 7 people in the direction of the de-occupied Trifonivka. In a shooting battle, having suffered losses, it retreated," added the OC "South".

Read more: During October 15, Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near 11 settlements. Our aviation hit 7 positions of Russian air defense system, - General Staff