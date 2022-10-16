AFU repelled enemy attacks in areas of eight settlements in Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Torske and Spirne settlements in the Kramatorsk direction, Berestove, Soledar, and Bakhmut in the Bakhmut direction, and Mariinka, Pobeda, and Nevelske in the Avdiivka direction.

This information was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the two hundred and thirty-fifth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on trying to restrain the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time is trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, carrying out engineering equipment for defensive positions and lines in separate directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it strikes critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 5 missiles and 23 air strikes, launched up to 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Objects and civilians in the areas of more than 30 settlements were hit by the enemy. In particular, these are Nikopol and Shakhtarske of the Dnipropetrovsk region; Hlushkivka in the Kharkiv region; Orikhiv and Mali Shcherbaki of the Zaporizhzhia region; Dmytrivka - the Kyiv region; Bilohirka in the Kherson region, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The threat of missiles and airstrikes, as well as the use of "Shahed-136" attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, remains.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of Mykolaivka settlements of Chernihiv region and Pokrovka of Sumy region. He also used shock UAVs;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Ohirtseve, Starytsa, Hatyshche, Pishchane, Kamianka, and Dvorichna;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks and various caliber artillery along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoyehorivka, Rozdolivka, and Serebrianka;

in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery along the contact line.

in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled more than 15 settlements. Among them are Vuhledar, Vremivka, Paraskoviivka, Prechistivka and Shcherbaky.

More than 25 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the South Buh region.

Violations of international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of warfare in temporarily occupied territories have become the norm for the Russian occupying forces. In the village of Rubizhne, Luhansk region, military personnel from the Chechen Republic, who arrived to strengthen the group, began evicting civilians from private homes to accommodate their officers.

According to the specified information, the results of the enemy's fire damage have been confirmed. As a result of point strikes by the artillery of the Defense Forces, an ammunition depot was destroyed and more than 20 occupiers were injured in the village of Marfopil, Zaporizhzhia region. In the settlement of Tokmak, 10 units of military equipment were destroyed and up to 40 servicemen were injured. Up to 30 injured occupiers in the settlement of Polohy. In Kamianets-Dniprovska, 7 units of military equipment were destroyed and about 40 enemy servicemen were wounded. The number of dead, which the occupiers are trying to hide carefully, is being clarified.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 32 strikes during the past 24 hours. It has been confirmed that 24 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 8 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, have been hit. In addition, our air defense units shot down 6 UAVs and 1 enemy helicopter in different directions.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit 3 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, one ammunition depot, 7 enemy air defense facilities, and other military targets.