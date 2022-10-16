Russia’s missile strikes and mobilization failed to turn tide of war, - Washington Post

Russia’s efforts to shell peaceful Ukrainian cities, as well as the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists, became a noticeable escalation of the war unleashed by Putin, but this did not and will not change the dynamics characterized by the increasing success of the AFU on the battlefield.

Such assessments by representatives of Western intelligence and military experts were published on Saturday by the influential American publication The Washington Post, Censor.NET informs.

"In themselves, the missile strikes did not create significant strategic value, although they caused massive human suffering and undermined the stability of life in cities that were relatively unaffected by hostilities," the assessment noted.

As a result of the strikes, which were apparently aimed at energy infrastructure facilities, residential areas of some cities plunged into darkness and created additional threats to the civilian population before the winter cold. However, the picture on the battlefield is characterized by the success of the Armed Forces, which are more agile and motivated, as well as better armed compared to the bulky, poorly equipped, and exhausted Russian army. And such a trend can be traced at least for the foreseeable future.

"I expect that Ukraine will continue to do everything it can during the winter to regain its territory and be effective on the battlefield," the newspaper quoted US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as saying recently in Brussels. At the same time, the head of the Pentagon emphasized that the AFU demonstrate efficiency and success both in the East and in the South.

According to military experts, the winter period can reduce the dynamics of the development of events on the battlefield, however, for now, "the Ukrainians retain the initiative and dynamics." Nevertheless, there is currently no longer any expectation that the Russian Federation will be able to capture new territories.

"Ukraine has so sharply turned the tide of hostilities that the only uncertainty is how much more territory the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to return, and not whether Russia will be able to achieve its goals," Rob Lee, an expert at the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies in Philadelphia, noted in this regard.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian army is now significantly superior to the Russian army - in terms of weapons, equipment, equipment, etc. - compared to the period at the beginning of the war. Meanwhile, Russia continues to suffer heavy losses, while Ukraine steadily receives new and technologically advanced weapons from its Western allies.

