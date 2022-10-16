ENG
Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. "City administration" is on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. It is reported that jewelry was hit in the premises of the city administration.

Telegram channels actively reported on this at first. Currently, information about the damage to the building is confirmed by RIA-News, Censor.NET informs.

"The building of the city administration of Donetsk was damaged as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops," the propaganda agency notes, referring to the representation of the so-called "DPR" in the JCCC.

Meanwhile, the corresponding video will spread on the network.

