Defense industry of Russian Federation cannot produce modern missiles at rate at which they are consumed - British intelligence

The Russian defense industry is probably incapable of producing modern ammunition at the rate at which it is being consumed.

This is stated in the daily report of British intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

The report reports that on October 10, Russia fired more than 80 cruise missiles over Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said more than half were shot down, but dozens hit Kyiv and other populated areas, killing civilians and damaging civilian infrastructure.

"These strikes are a further degradation of Russia's long-range missile stockpile, which will likely limit their ability to hit the desired number of targets in the future," the statement said.

