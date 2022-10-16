Prolonged power outages at Zaporizhzhia NPP may lead to second Fukushima, - Head of Energoatom, Kotin

According to the head of "Energoatom" Petr Kotin, there is a high danger of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, and the situation is only getting worse every week. He believes that prolonged power outages at the station could lead to a second Fukushima.

He stated this in an interview with the German TV channel ZDF, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

"The occupiers, among other things, damaged the administrative building, the training center, and one of the NPP units, they are storing equipment and trucks, which creates a high risk of fire. No one knows what is stored in these trucks," Kotin said.

According to him, employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are under great pressure. "Now they are trying to force the staff to sign labor contracts with Russia. The staff have a choice - either sign these contracts or be beaten and tortured," he said, adding that about a hundred people were detained and no one knows what happened to them. "People are forbidden to leave the boundaries of the NPP," explained Kotin.

Read more: Back-up power has been restored at Zaporizhzhia NPP and restart of two power units is being prepared, - IAEA

In his opinion, the highest threat of a nuclear accident remains at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He noted that such an accident almost happened three times already. Kotin explained this by the fact that the ZNPP depends on the power supply. During the shutdown of the cooling system, the melting of the reactor fuel rods begins. Kotin compared it to the nuclear disaster at the Japanese nuclear power plant "Fukushima", where the power supply system was destroyed by a tsunami, and within three hours the melting of the rods began.

As a reminder, all six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are currently shut down. In recent days, factory generators have already been started twice due to the termination of the external and reserve power supply of the station. On October 14, the IAEA reported that the Zaporizhzhia NPP was again connected to backup power.