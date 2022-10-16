During October 16, defense forces continued to restrain enemy. Command post of Russians was destroyed by rocket attack, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 16.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The message states: "The two hundred and thirty-fifth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on trying to restrain the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time is trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions and lines in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it strikes critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

During the current day, the enemy launched one missile and ten air strikes, carried out eight attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than ten settlements were hit by Russian occupiers. In particular, Strilecha and Terny in the Kharkiv region, Pavlivka and Novosilka in the Donetsk region, and Pravdyne and Bilohirka in the Kherson region.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. A planned rotation of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus involved in the protection of the state border is being carried out. There is still a threat of missile and air strikes, as well as the use of "Shahed-136" attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

Watch more: At least 16 explosions rang out over Belgorod. VIDEO

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Hasychivka, Mykolaivka and Progress of the Chernihiv region and Bachivsk, Sosnivka and Pokrovka of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Strilech, Ohirtseve, Hatshche, Vovchanski Khutory, Zybyne, Liptsi, Zarichne, and Kupiansk-Vuzlovy settlements of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks and artillery along the contact line. In particular, in the areas of Hrekivka and Bilohorivka settlements in Luhansk region and Zarichne, Rozdolivka, Serebrianka and Yakovlivka in Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact.

On the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled more than twenty-five settlements. Among them are Vilne Pole, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novopil, Zolota Nyva and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region and Zeleny Hai, Shcherbaky, Orikhiv and Charivne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the South Bug region, more than thirty-five settlements along the contact line were hit by fire. In particular, Bilohirka, Novooleksandrivka, Suhy Stavok in the Kherson region and Shyroke, Kyselivka, Ternovi Pody and Stepova Dolyna in the Mykolayiv region.

The occupiers are intensifying filtering measures in the Kherson region and have begun the process of evacuating so-called "state" institutions. According to available information, employees and property of banks and a pension fund are being taken from Kherson to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Read more: Russia keeps 21 ships on combat duty - Navy of AFU

The level of the moral and psychological state of the population in the border regions of the Russian Federation has significantly decreased. In particular, this is caused by the lack of medical care for civilians. According to available information, due to the mobilization of medical workers and an increase in the flow of wounded, civilians are being denied medical services in hospitals of the Belgorod region.

Our defenders continue to hold back the enemy and cause him losses in manpower and equipment.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made more than twenty strikes. Seventeen areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as four positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, were confirmed to have been hit. In addition, our air defense units shot down one enemy UAV.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit one enemy command post during the current day.