U.S. is trying to convince Russia not to consider any nuclear weapons options, - Biden’s advisor Sullivan

The United States of America will respond equally to Russia’s use of any form of nuclear weapons in a war with Ukraine.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on October 17, reports Censor.NЕТ.

A CNN correspondent asked whether the U.S. would treat Russia's "tactical" use of nuclear weapons - hitting a small target or a bombing in the Black Sea, for example - differently from a large-scale attack.

"The use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine is the use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine. The notion that there are any differences in use, I think, is dangerous," Sullivan said.

"From our perspective, we believe that the United States has an obligation, working with our NATO allies and partners and other responsible countries around the world, including countries like China and India, to send a very clear and strong message to Russia that they should not consider using nuclear weapons in this conflict," Sullivan continued.