On the evening of October 16, two Iranian kamikaze drones were shot down in the sky above Mykolaiv region by the Air Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim.

He noted: "Minus 2 mopeds."

