Occupiers attacked Shevchenko district of Kyiv with drones, non-residential building is on fire, several residential buildings are damaged (updated)

On the morning of October 17, an explosion rang out in Kyiv, and later there was another one.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to local Telegram channels.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko confirmed the information about the explosions.

"The explosion in the Shevchenko district - in the center of the capital. All services are following the scene. Details will be later.

The air alert continues. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko wrote.

See more: As result of enemy attack by kamikaze drones, three infrastructure facilities were damaged in Mykolaiv, - OС "South". PHOTO

Later, the mayor announced another explosion in the Shevchenko district.

Klitschko later reported that the attack was carried out by drones: "As a result of a drone attack in the Shevchenko district of Kyiv, a fire broke out in a non-residential building. Fire departments are working. Several residential buildings were damaged. Medics are on the scene. We are clarifying information about the victims.