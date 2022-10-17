Russians launched missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region, and there are casualties

The occupiers hit critical infrastructure facilities in the Romny district of the Sumy region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, on Telegram.

"The Romny district. Rocket attack on critical infrastructure facilities after 05:00 a.m.

There are victims. Details later," the message reads.

Read more: On October 15, 8 artillery attacks and 1 air raid took place in Sumy region, - OVA