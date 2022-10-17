ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5051 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
7 662 7
war (19689) rocket (1109) Sumy oblast (489) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)

Russians launched missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region, and there are casualties

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ракета

The occupiers hit critical infrastructure facilities in the Romny district of the Sumy region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, on Telegram.

"The Romny district. Rocket attack on critical infrastructure facilities after 05:00 a.m.
There are victims. Details later," the message reads.

Read more: On October 15, 8 artillery attacks and 1 air raid took place in Sumy region, - OVA

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 