Enemy hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets. There is possibility of repeated attacks, - RMA

The Ruscists once again attacked Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Attention! At night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the regional center. Fortunately, the occupier did not achieve his goal: there were no destructions or casualties. There is a possibility of repeated attacks. Let's follow the safety rules," the message reads.

