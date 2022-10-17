ENG
Drone attack on Mykolayiv region: oil tanks and pharmaceutical warehouse burned in regional center

Yesterday evening, Russian terrorists attacked Mykolaiv region with kamikaze drones.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Synkevych, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As reported in the OC "South", nine "Shaheds" were shot down by the air defense forces of the AC "South", and one more by the soldiers of the TD and the National Guard.

"In Mykolaiv, three drones hit an industrial infrastructure object, which ignited tanks with sunflower oil. A fire also broke out at a pharmaceutical warehouse. All fires were extinguished by rescuers of the State Emergency Service," Synkevych said.

