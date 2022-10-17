Last day, as result of shelling in Kharkiv region, one person was killed and four others were injured, including 16-year-old boy

During the day, the Russian occupiers fired mortars, rocket, and barrel artillery at the settlements of the Kharkiv region along the contact line and the border with the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

According to his data, the city of Vovchansk of the Chuhuiiv district and villages, Dvorichne of the Kupiansk district, Kozacha Lopan of the Kharkiv district, and others were hit. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out in non-residential buildings.

According to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, a 45-year-old woman was killed in a day in the Kharkiv district as a result of shelling from Lukiantsi. A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries in Solonytsivka. A 69-year-old man was hospitalized in the Kupiansk district.

In the Izium district, two people - a 54-year-old man and his 16-year-old son - turned to doctors with previously received injuries.

Synegubov added that demining is ongoing in the region. During the day, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service defused 630 explosive objects.

