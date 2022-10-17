ENG
Explosion in residential building in Kyiv due to drone attack. 18 people were rescued, two were under rubble. VIDEO

As a result of an attack by kamikaze drones, an explosion occurred in a residential building in the Shevchenko district of the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"At the moment, 18 people have been rescued from it. According to preliminary information, two residents remain under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing. The extinguishing of destroyed building structures and demolition of the rubble is ongoing. Whether there are casualties - we are clarifying the information," the message says.

