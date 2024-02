On the morning of October 17, the Ruscists attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones.

As of now, 19 people have been rescued, 4 people have been injured, and 2 people have died. Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the liquidation of the consequences continues.

