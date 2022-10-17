Disconnection of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of 9th package of EU sanctions, - Kuleba

The European Union begins work on the ninth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated this in a video message.

"Now the work on the ninth package of the EU is starting. I was very frank. First of all, I very specifically named what Ukraine expects in this ninth package of sanctions. This includes, in particular, the disconnection of new Russian banks from SWIFT. I don't understand at all why they stopped doing it, or what are the obstacles - there is no rational explanation for this. More precisely, there is: we know about them, but they are not enough," said the minister.

At the same time, Kuleba added, Ukraine is aware of the fact that some countries have started talking about fatigue from sanctions.

"Today I told my European colleagues very simple words - that neither Ukrainians nor EU citizens can afford to get tired. Just as we cannot get tired of fighting for our state, European security, and prosperity, they also cannot get tired of applying sanctions," - explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kuleba emphasized that for the first time in the history of Ukrainian-Iranian relations, he called for sanctions against Iran. According to him, these sanctions should serve as a signal for countries to which Russia applies for military assistance.