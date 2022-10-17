Large analytical project on Ukraine’s post-war future presented: over 190 experts involved

The KYIV RYSING analytical project presents reliable information about the realities of wartime in the country, economic and military indicators, and comments and forecasts of leading world and Ukrainian experts regarding current events and prospects.

As reported by Censor.NET.

One hundred thirty company consultants and over 60 external experts were involved to analyze and comment on the current situation in Ukraine. In particular, a survey among thousands of Ukrainians regarding life in wartime, moods and expectations for the future is reported in the study.

Analytical material is presented in the history, military issues, society, economy, ecology, and perspectives sections. The purpose of the project is to explain to the world community the role of Ukraine in the balance of world`s well-being and, thereby, to stimulate the flow of investments to the country.

Although Ukraine is going through the most difficult challenges, daily experiencing enormous destruction of infrastructure, and the fall in GDP is predicted at the level of 35%, there is a considerable interest in the world to invest in the reconstruction of the country. It should be noted separately that Ukrainians believe in their victory and are incredibly motivated to revive Ukraine, according to the results of the survey among ordinary Ukrainians. At the same time, business continues to search and find new options for organizing its work in wartime.

The director of one of the largest agricultural companies in Ukraine says that his team had to rearrange the fieldwork and harvesting to save the world from a food crisis as part of the company's fields and production sites are in war zones. The managing partner of a leading law firm claims that although the vast majority of businesses are going through hard challenges, they are trying to optimize their activities, establish international cooperation, and open new markets.

Nikolai Kiskalt, CEO of Kyiv Strategy Consulting, is sure that great opportunities await Ukraine on the international arena. Western investors are interested. At the same time, local businesses need to understand the expectations of foreign investors and vice versa. Consulting companies, which will soon be in a great demand, can assist creating right partnerships and align the parties` expectations.

Kyiv Strategy Consulting encourages everyone to download the Kyiv RYSING analytical book for free following the link and use it for promoting the reconstruction and development of Ukraine.