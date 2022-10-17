Photos of downed drones with serial numbers help enemy to adjust their strikes, - Ministry of Defense

The distribution of photos of the wreckage of downed Iranian kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" with serial numbers on social networks is a help for Russian troops.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET informs.

"Can the publication of photos of downed drones harm us? Yes, maybe - if the photo shows the aircraft number of an enemy drone. After all, from this information, the enemy can get an important conclusion for him - did a certain device reach the target?

Moreover, hostile mass media can use this fact for propaganda purposes. Well, let's also follow the old rule - do not make reference to the area in the photo. That is, so that it is not clear where exactly you shot the downed drone," Maliar explained.

"Therefore, let's avoid unconscious dissemination of intelligence information," urged the Ministry of Defense.

See more: 5 ships with 122.3 thousand tons of agricultural products left ports of Odesa for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe, - Ministry of Infrastructure. PHOTOS