Time has come to apply sanctions against Iran for supply of weapons to Russian Federation, - Kuleba

Ukraine will demand international sanctions against Iran due to the Russian army’s use of Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"The patient broke down. We listened to different explanations, and different arguments for a very long time, but you cannot hide the truth, and this truth flew into the houses of the city of Kyiv today. Therefore, the time has come to apply sanctions against Iran for the supply of weapons to the Russian Federation," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

According to Kuleba, these sanctions should be a signal for all countries to which Russia applies for military assistance.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced the start of work on the ninth package of EU sanctions against Russia. According to him, among the new restrictions on the Russian Federation, one can expect the disconnection of its new banks from the SWIFT system.

Read more: Number of people killed as result of morning drone attack on Kyiv has increased to 4

As Kuleba noted, some countries have begun to talk about fatigue from sanctions, and Ukraine is aware of this.

"Today I told my European colleagues very simple words: that neither Ukrainians nor EU citizens can afford to be tired. Just as we cannot tire of fighting for our state, European security and prosperity, they also cannot tire of applying sanctions," - the minister emphasized.