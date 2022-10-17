As result of kamikaze drone attack, 16 families lost their apartments, house cannot be restored, - Klitschko

As a result of kamikaze drone strikes on the capital, 16 families lost their apartments, their house cannot be restored.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

"As far as I know, 16 families were in this building. It is completely destroyed. The load-bearing structures are destroyed, almost nothing is left," he said in an interview with the "Kyiv" TV channel.

"Their apartments were in a high-rise building that was destroyed by a drone launched by the Russian army. The building cannot be restored," Vitaliy Klitschko said.

Watch more: Metropolitan patrolmen shoot down kamikaze drone with assault rifles. VIDEO

"The load-bearing structures have been destroyed, there is almost nothing left. People are being accommodated in hotels now, ready to provide them with temporary housing. And we are now considering the possibility of providing them with permanent housing so that they are not left without a roof over their heads at one point," said the head of Kyiv.

On the morning of October 17, the Russians attacked the Shevchenko district of the capital with the help of Iranian drones. A series of explosions rang out there. The Russians wanted to target an infrastructure object near the Kyiv railway station with drones, but they hit nearby. As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building. 18 people were rescued, two more are under the rubble. Traffic on several streets in the center of the capital is blocked, the authorities ask not to go to the city center without an urgent need.