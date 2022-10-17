New Ukrainian ambassador arrived in Germany and immediately asked for more weapons: "I’ll be frank - we need much more". ВIДЕО

On Monday, a new Ukrainian ambassador arrived in Germany - the former special representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for sanctions, Oleksiy Makeev, who replaced Andrii Melnyk in this position.

Makeev published the corresponding video appeal on Twitter

"Thank you to the federal government for all the aid and weapons that have been sent to Ukraine so that we can defend ourselves in this barbaric war. I have to be frank. We need more. We need much more. And I will work to ensure that we, Europeans, Ukrainians and Germans, made our Europe safe," the ambassador said.

