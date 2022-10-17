ENG
Explosion rang out in Odesa, Iranian drone was shot down over city

On the evening of October 17, an explosion rang out in Odesa, according to preliminary information, an Iranian drone was shot down over the city.

This was written by Suspilne and reported by the spokesman of the Odesa military administration Serhii Bratchuk on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

An air alert has been announced in Odesa and the region.

Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa military administration, reports the downing of an enemy drone.

Read more: Time has come to apply sanctions against Iran for supply of weapons to Russian Federation, - Kuleba

