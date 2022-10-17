During October 17, defense forces repelled assaults near 8 settlements, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 17.

The message states: "The two hundred and thirty-sixth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, at the same time, it does not abandon attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions and lines in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it strikes critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

During the current day, the enemy launched 9 missiles and 39 air strikes, carried out about 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy hit areas of more than 25 settlements. Among them are Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia; Kozacha Lopan and Strelecha of Kharkiv region; Krasnohorivka, Terny, Soledar and Mariinka of the Donetsk region, Bilohirka of the Kherson region; as well as other settlements of Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions.

For strikes, the enemy used cruise, aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles. In addition, the enemy continues to use Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. A planned rotation of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus involved in the protection of the state border is being carried out. There is still a threat of missile and air strikes, as well as the use of "Shahed-136" attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Seversky direction - from artillery of various types, in the Popivka and Khodyno settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vysoka Yaruha, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve and Hatishche;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks and artillery along the contact line. In particular, in the areas of Hrekivka, Stelmakhivka, Zarichne, Kiselyvka, Terny, and Yampolivka settlements;

in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact.

On the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled more than 25 settlements. Among them are Velyka Novosilka, Pavlivka, Olhivske and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is defending previously occupied lines and positions. Fires at objects of military and civilian infrastructure. Areas of more than 35 settlements along the contact line were damaged by fire.

According to the specified information, the results of fire damage to enemy units have been confirmed. More than 40 occupiers were injured in the Melitopol settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of point-blank artillery strikes by the Defense Forces. An ammunition depot was destroyed in Berdyansk. Up to 30 invaders were wounded in the village of Voskresenka, and up to 25 wounded in Vasylivka. The number of dead, which the occupiers are trying to hide, is being clarified.

In Kherson, the occupiers are forced to involve Russian Guard units in the engineering equipment of positions around the city. At the same time, measures are being taken to deport collaborators and their families to the territory of the temporarily occupied territory of the Republic of Crimea.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out more than 11 strikes. The defeat of 10 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex, was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units shot down 25 enemy "Shahed-136" UAVs.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit two control points, one area of ​​concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, two air defense facilities, 2 ammunition depots and other military targets of the enemy.

