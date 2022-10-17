According to updated data, 95 occupants were wounded and ammunition depot destroyed after our strikes on Melitopol, Berdyansk and Vasylivka, - General Staff

AFU General Staff released updated data on fire strikes against occupants’ concentrations in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in AFU General Staff official Facebook.

The report states: "According to the updated information, the results of enemy units' fire damage were confirmed. More than 40 occupants were wounded as a result of targeted artillery strikes of the Defense Forces in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region. An ammunition depot was destroyed in Berdyansk. In Voskresenka - up to 30 wounded invaders, Vasylivka - up to 25 wounded. The number of dead, which the occupants are trying to hide, is being specified."

