Iran is complicit in Russia’s crimes against Ukraine - official statement of MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Iran to immediately stop supplying Russia with any weapons and warned of responsibility for complicity of Russia’s crimes against Ukraine.

The statement reads: "The Russian Federation continues to carry out terrorist acts against the civilian population and critical infrastructure of Ukraine using Iranian-made combat drones.

Over the past week alone, the Russian Federation has carried out more than a hundred strikes with Iranian kamikaze drones on residential buildings, power plants, sewage treatment plants, bridges and playgrounds in a number of Ukrainian cities. Dozens of people, including children, were killed and injured. One third of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged. The buildings of two diplomatic institutions in Kyiv were damaged.

Providing weapons for waging a hostile war in Ukraine and killing Ukrainian citizens makes Iran an accomplice in the crime of aggression, war crimes and terrorist acts of Russia against Ukraine.

We strongly urge Tehran to immediately stop supplying any weapons to Russia. Otherwise, Iran and its leadership will bear the strictest responsibility, including in the framework of international judicial processes regarding Russia's crimes against Ukraine.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba today also appealed to the foreign ministers of the European Union member states to impose sanctions on Iran for helping Russia to carry out terror against Ukrainians. Strict sanctions against Iran are particularly relevant against the backdrop of reports about Iran's intentions to transfer surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia for their use in the war against Ukraine.

Ukraine will take all available measures to protect the civilian population, sovereignty and territorial integrity from external aggression in the framework of the implementation of the inherent right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter".

