Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation conducted more than 11 strikes on occupants’ groups on October 17, while Air Defense shot down 25 kamikaze drones - General Staff

During October 17, Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation conducted more than 11 strikes against occupants’ units. Also, Air Defense forces shot down 25 drones.

"During the current day, Defense Forces aviation carried out more than 11 strikes. The destruction of 10 concentration areas of weapons and military equipment, as well as the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system was confirmed," the statement said.

Air defense shot down 25 enemy UAVs "Shahed -136" during the day. Also, units of missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces hit two control points. In particular, one area of Russian invaders, weapons and military equipment of the Russian army, two air defense facilities, two ammunition depots and other military enemy targets.

Read more: Ukrainian military shot down 37 out of 43 Russian kamikaze drones

