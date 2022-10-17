Discussed issue of visiting prisoners in Olenivka by Ukrainian side - Lubinets held talks with Moskalkova

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was written by Lubinets in Telegram.

"During the exchange of prisoners I met for the first time with the Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova. The need for negotiations is a humanitarian sphere. In particular, we talked about the need to intensify the repatriation of prisoners of war and the release of civilian hostages," he wrote.

"We discussed the need to visit the colony in Olenivka by the parties of Ukraine, Russia and, if necessary, with the participation of a third party, the need for bilateral cooperation in many issues concerning civilians; to develop ways to visit prisoners of war, to inspect places of their detention both in the territory controlled by Russia and in Ukraine; enabling prisoners of war to call their relatives; thorough searches for missing persons; reunification of families when children and parents are in different territories; restoration of documents for refugees and more," he also wrote.

After the meeting, he noted, they agreed to send official letters for the implementation of the agreed tasks, which include the protection of human rights.

"I hope that the implementation of the stipulated proposals will be a step to help our citizens!" - Lubinets said.

