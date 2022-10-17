Working with our allies to transfer air defense systems to Ukraine, - US State Department

Official Washington is working with allied countries to transfer to Ukrainian side necessary air defense systems, as well as other weapons systems.

This was stated on Monday during a briefing in Washington, DC by Deputy Spokesman for the US Department of State Vedan Patel, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"We will continue to provide unprecedented defense support to Ukraine, including air defense systems, and we are working with our allies to transfer air defense systems and other security assets to Ukraine," the State Department official said.

He stressed that the United States is in constant interaction with the Ukrainian side on immediate defense needs and pays considerable attention to it.