Victory over Russian terror will make Russia think about peace, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has once again called for air and missile defense systems to be provided to Ukraine amid an early morning attack on Kyiv by Iranian kamikaze drones.

"The debris is being cleared where Russian terrorists managed to hit. They killed a young family in Kyiv, hitting a residential building with an Iranian Shahed. A young man and a six-month pregnant woman. Vladimir Putin can record another achievement - he killed another pregnant woman," he said in Monday video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"When we talk about Ukraine's needs in air and missile defense, we are talking about real lives taken by terrorists. We manage to shoot down some missiles and drones. Only in 12 hours since 9 pm on Sunday we managed to destroy 37 Iranian Shaheds and several cruise missiles," he noted.

"But to guarantee the protection of our skies, we need more modern air defense systems and more missiles for such systems. And this is not only a Ukrainian interest. The less terrorist capabilities Russia has, the sooner this whole war will end," Zelensky said.

"Russia has no chance on the battlefield. And it is trying to cover its military defeats with terror. Why does it need terror? To put pressure - to put pressure on us, Europe, the whole world," he said.

According to him, "terrorists must be neutralized. This rule is equally effective everywhere, and Russian terror will do the same. When Russian capabilities for terror are neutralized by our joint efforts with our partners, Russia will have nothing else to do but think about peace".

