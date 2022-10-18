Enemy attacks in area of 6 settlements were repulsed. Occupiers are building fortifications from looted building materials, - General Staff

The two hundred and thirty-seventh day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion has begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, at the same time, it does not abandon attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region; Bakhmutske, Ivangrad, Klishchiivka, Pervomayske and Maryinka of the Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff, the enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions and lines in certain directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it strikes critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 10 missiles and 58 air strikes and launched up to 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 35 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. In particular, Kyiv and Odesa, Mykolaiv regions; Bilohorivka, Terny, Krasnohorivka, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region; Nova Kamianka and Bilohirka, Kherson region. For this, the enemy used cruise, aviation, and anti-aircraft-guided missiles. In addition, 43 Iranian-made "Shahed-136" unmanned aerial vehicles were involved, 38 of which were shot down by Ukrainian soldiers.

The General Staff informs that there are no significant changes in the situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions. There is still a threat of missile and air strikes, as well as the use of "Shahed-136" attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Senkivka of Chernihiv region and Seredyna-Buda and Dmytrivka of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Khatne, Staritsa, and Strilecha;

in the Kupyansk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of Berestov, Hryanikyvka, Dvorichna, Kotlyarivka, Serebrianka, and Stelmakhivka settlements;

in the Lyman direction - from the artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Nadia, Novoehorivka, and Terny. Here the enemy also used shock UAVs;

in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery along the contact line.

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled more than 15 settlements. Among them are Bilohiria, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Malynivka, Orihiv, and Shevchenko.

In the South Buh direction, the occupiers fired at military and civilian infrastructure. Areas of more than 20 settlements along the contact line were damaged by fire. The enemy made more than 30 UAV sorties to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Violating all norms of international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of warfare, the Russian occupiers are building fortifications at the expense of looting the local population. Thus, in the settlement of Blahodatne, Kherson region, building materials and metal constructions of estates for equipment of engineering fortifications are taken from private households of peaceful citizens," the General Staff added.