Mykolaiv was fired at by S-300 missiles, two-story building was hit. Man died. PHOTO
On the night of Tuesday, explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, after which the city lost electricity.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.
According to their information, there is no light in part of the region.
The head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said that repairs are already underway. In turn, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported on Telegram that all services are working and promised to report the details in the morning.
Later, Kim noted that Mykolaiv was again fired upon by C-300 missiles at night.
"A two-story building was hit. A man's body was found under the rubble, search and rescue operations are continuing. As of 06:20 a.m., electricity has been restored in the city. I thank everyone for their prompt work," said the head of the region.
