Last day, aviation of Defense Forces hit 18 areas of concentration of enemy equipment and 3 air defense positions, - General Staff

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the past day made 22 strikes on enemy positions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, it was confirmed that 18 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, a support point, as well as 3 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. Air defense units shot down 3 cruise missiles.

"Missile troops and artillery hit the command post, the area of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, two air defense and artillery facilities, one ammunition depot, and other military targets of the enemy," the message says.

