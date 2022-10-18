In Dnipro, 2 flights to energy infrastructure facility. Serious damage, - PO (updated)
Currently, an air alert has been declared in most regions of Ukraine. 2 flights to the energy infrastructure facility. Serious damage. More details later. The State Emergency Service is working
This is reported by Censor.NET.
Meanwhile, a number of Telegram channels report explosions in the Dnipro. According to their data, a column of smoke is currently rising.
Later, Deputy Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported that the occupiers had struck the city's energy infrastructure.
"2 flights to the energy infrastructure facility. Serious damage. More details later. Emergency services are working," he noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password