3 arrivals in Kyiv. Critical infrastructure facility in Desnyansky district was hit (updated)

The President’s Office confirms the information about the explosions in the capital.

The power supply facility on the Left Bank of the city was hit. Deputy Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"KYIV. Previously, 3 flights arrived at the energy supply facility on the Left Bank of the city," Tymoshenko said.

In turn, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klychko, reported that a critical infrastructure facility in the capital's Desnyan district was hit.

"In the morning, there were explosions again in Kyiv. Desnyansky district. A critical infrastructure facility. All services are following the scene. More detailed information later," he said.