Iran is lying about not supplying Russia with kamikaze drones - White House

Iran is lying when it claims that it is not supplying Russia with kamikaze drones for the war with Ukraine. Tehran can sell even more such weapons to Moscow.

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to her, there is "extensive evidence" that Russia is using Iranian drones against military and civilian targets. Tehran seems to be considering the possibility of selling more such weapons to the Russian Federation, Jean-Pierre noted.

"You all also saw reports this morning about what appears to be an Iranian drone strike in downtown Kyiv. However, Iran continues to lie about it," she said.

